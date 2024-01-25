Vietjet Air links Phu Quoc and Taipei

PHU QUOC, 25 January 2024: Vietjet is connecting the holiday island of Phu Quoc with daily flights to Taipei in Taiwan, China, ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday week starting 9 February.

Deploying an A321 on the route Flight VJ844 departs Phu Quoc at 0825 and arrives in Taipei, Taiwan at 1300.

Photo credit: Vietjet Air.

The return flight VJ845 departs Taipei at 1400 and arrives in Phu Quoc at 1650.

Flight time is three hours and 35 minutes.

Vietjet enjoys an exclusive on the route for the time being. It started the flights on 17 January. During January, the average roundtrip fare on the route is USD582, rising to an average of USD672 in February. By June, the average roundtrip fare drops to USD262 for the month. The average for six months, January to June, is USD430.

To boost bookings on the new route, Vietjet offers passengers zero-dollar fares (excludes tax and fees) on sale every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until 10 February 2024 when booking on the airline’s website or mobile app.

Meanwhile, Vietjet launched a daily flight from Phu Quoc to Busan in South Korea on 15 January using an A321 for the four-hour and 32-minute flight.

Flight VJ968 departs Phu Quoc and arrives in Busan at 0630 the following morning.

The return flight VJ969 departs Busan at 0735 and arrives in Phu Quoc at 1105.

Vietjet also schedules twice daily flights on the Phu Quoc – Seoul (South Korea) route.