Qatar expands European network

SINGAPORE, 16 January 2024: Travellers can start planning their 2024 summer travels following Qatar Airways’ decision to resume flights to Venice, Italy, on 12 June and introduce flights to Hamburg, Germany, to its network on 1 July.

Daily flights to Venice should be popular with residents of Japan, China and Australia, while daily flights to Hamburg will be popular with residents of South Africa, Thailand and the Philippines.

The decision to add two more European destinations to the network followed the recent expansion to the airline’s winter schedule. Flights increased to Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade and Miami, connecting via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Resuming flights to Venice

Daily flights on the Doha-Venice route start on 12 June 2024.

Outbound flights depart Doha at 0900 and arrive in Venice at 1420.

Return flights depart Venice at 1650 and arrive in Doha at 2310.

New desrination: Hamburg

Departure times for four weekly flights starting 1 July.

Outbound flights depart Doha at 0815 and arrive in Hamburg at 1410 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Return flights depart Hamburg at 1540 and arrive in Doha at 2240 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Departure times for three weekly flights starting 1 July.

Outbound flights depart Doha at 0215 and arrive in Hamburg at 0750 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Return flights depart Hamburg at 0920 and arrive in Doha at 1620 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.