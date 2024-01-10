AirAsia boosts KK connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 January 2024: AirAsia continues expanding its Kota Kinabalu hub by introducing a new international direct route to Shanghai, due to take off on 20 February 2024.

This announcement is a strong testament to Kota Kinabalu’s position as the airline’s second-largest hub in Malaysia. AirAsia Malaysia (AK) serves a total of 19 destinations encompassing both domestic and international routes. Shanghai, the latest addition to the growing list, is the sixth destination in Mainland China to be accessible from Kota Kinabalu, joining the ranks of Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Wuhan.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “We are thrilled to kick off the new year with this momentous announcement, especially for our guests in Sabah. Following the government’s visa-free entry initiative last year, this presents a significant opportunity to stimulate tourism between China and Malaysia. China, one of our largest markets, boasts 19 routes from Malaysia, with a remarkable 162 weekly flights from February 2024 onwards. We eagerly anticipate contributing substantially to the Sabah tourism sector as the state targets 2.8 million tourist arrivals in 2024.”

To launch the latest route, AirAsia offers promotional fares from Kota Kinabalu to Shanghai with all-in* fares from only MYR288 one-way. The promotional fares are available for booking until 21 January 2024 for the travel between 20 February 2024 and 29 March 2024.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) currently also connects Kota Kinabalu directly to three other international destinations; Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong.