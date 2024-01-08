ONYX expands brands in Malaysia

BANGKOK, 9 January 2024: Bangkok-based ONYX Hospitality Group confirms its expansion in neighbouring Malaysia with three new properties due to open in 2024

The hospitality management company already manages four properties in Malaysia — Amari Johor Bahru, OZO Georgetown Penang, Amari SPICE Penang and Amari Kuala Lumpur.

The latest additions to the group’s portfolio are OZO Medini, Shama Medini and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, all set to open this year. It will give the group seven properties in Malaysia, making Malaysia the first country, after Thailand, to have all three ONYX brands: Amari, OZO and Shama.

Upcoming Openings

The company’s three Amari-branded hotels and a single OZO hotel will be joined by an OZO property and the first two Shama-branded properties in Malaysia, an important step in ONYX Hospitality Group’s strategy to expand the hotel, resort, and serviced apartment business in Southeast Asia. The company is on track to operate over 50 properties by 2025, up from 44.

