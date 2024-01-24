SINGAPORE, 25 January 2024: Pandaw is introducing its newest river odyssey itinerary in India, the ‘Full Brahmaputra’, exploring further than ever before on the iconic river.

Sailing 10 nights between Guwahati and the northern city of Dibrugarh, Pandaw ventures further than ever before along the Brahmaputra River, a trip made possible by Pandaw’s ultra-low draft vessels. It offers intrepid travellers a true adventure to the untouched upper reaches of Assam.

Setting sail in October 2024, the Pandaw cruise will visit the lesser-known Dibru Saikhowa National Park, which is rich in mammal life, including wild horses, explore the world’s largest river island of Majuli and its fascinating culture and enjoy sailing on one of the most scenic rivers in the world.

In all its majesty, the Brahmaputra River winds its way through several towns and cities, each with its unique charm and sights.

Popular cities along the river

Guwahati, Assam: The largest city in Assam, Guwahati is also the gateway to the Brahmaputra Valley. It’s a bustling metropolis with a rich history and culture. Some must-see sights here include the Kamakhya Temple, a Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya; the Umananda Temple, situated on Peacock Island in the middle of the Brahmaputra; and the Assam State Museum, which houses a collection of artefacts from the region’s past.

Silghat, Assam: Located on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra River in Nagaon district, it is known for its scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

Biswanath Ghat: Also known as Gupta Kashi, this charming town and ghat (bathing steps) is situated on the Brahmaputra River’s northern bank in Assam’s Biswanath district. It’s known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty. Biswanath Ghat boasts over 100 temples, some dating back centuries. The ruins of the ancient Biswanath Temple believed to be from the Gupta era, stand as a testament to the town’s long history. Across the Brahmaputra leads to Umatumuni Island, known for its 27 medieval temples and serene natural beauty.

Majuli, Assam: The world’s largest river island, Majuli is a unique cultural and ecological hotspot. The Mising people, an indigenous tribe, have their distinct way of life and traditions. The island is also home to several Satras, which are monasteries that serve as centres of Assamese culture.

Sibsagar, Assam: formerly known as Rangpur, the riverside town was once the capital of the Ahom Kingdom from 1699 to 1788. This rich history is evident in the numerous palaces and monuments scattered around the town. It’s a vibrant cultural centre with a rich tradition of Assamese music, dance, and theatre. The Sibsagar Sivadol Festival, held in February, is a major cultural event that attracts people from all over Assam.

Dibrugarh, Assam: Known as the “Tea City of India,” Dibrugarh is surrounded by sprawling tea plantations. The Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to diverse wildlife, including elephants, tigers, and rhinos. The Kaziranga National Park, another UNESCO World Heritage site, is nearby.

Following strong demand for its seven-night Mighty Brahmaputra expedition launched in 2023, this new adventure is set to be a popular choice for Pandaw members. The inaugural sailing will be offered as a members-only departure. Bookings are already open for Pandaw’s newest expedition in India. Visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw sales team at [email protected] for more information and bookings.

India: The Full Brahmaputra

GUWAHATI TO DIBRUGARH

10 nights

FROM USD5,495.00

Sailing further into the Assam valley than ever before, Pandaw’s new 10-night Full Brahmaputra expedition is a true adventure. Reaching the second largest city of Assam, Dibrugarh, some 450 km up the mighty Brahmaputra from Guwahati the river cruise explores several national parks in search of Assam’s abundant wildlife as well as discovering the diverse and unique cultures of the people who live along this vast river system.

TRANSFERS & JOINING

Day 1 Embark Guwahati

Transfer from the hotel or airport in Guwahati to the Pandaw vessel. Flight arrival should be before 13.00.

Day 11 Dibrugarh disembark

Disembark after breakfast and transfer to the hotel or Dibrugarh airport (15km / 30 minutes). The latest departure from the ship is at 1100.

