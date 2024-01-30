SINGAPORE, 31 January 2024: Pandaw Cruises is promoting a 10-night expedition along the upper Mekong in Laos and Thailand, exploring the untouched valleys and hill tribe villages along the iconic river banks.

Sailing between Chiang Khong in Thailand and the Laotian capital, Vientiane, the cruise stops for three nights at the UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang Prabang, giving guests ample time to explore the town and tourist sights in the Luang Prabang Valley.

Pandaw’s specially crafted expedition vessels sail from October to March each year and are the perfect way to explore this hidden gem in Asia.

For more information visit https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/laos-mekong