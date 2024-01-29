Viking bookings open for 2026

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2024: Viking’s 2026 ocean voyages are now open for booking for 2026 departures, while the cruise line reports its newest ship, the Viking Vesta, will join the fleet in July 2025.

The 998-guest sister ship will spend her inaugural season sailing popular itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

A Viking ocean ship sails Norway’s fiords.

Qualified as a small ship, Viking Vesta has a gross tonnage of 54,300 tons, 499 staterooms, and a 998-passenger capacity.

With more than 80 ocean itineraries on offer, examples of the most popular voyages include:

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm – Bergen).

Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days; Barcelona – Rome).

Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days; Venice – Athens).

British Isles Explorer (15 days; Bergen – London).

West Indies Explorer (11 days; San Juan roundtrip).

Additionally, Viking has announced six new pre and post extensions beginning in 2024 and 2025. Over 45% of all Viking guests choose to add such extensions to their voyage. The new, fully guided, three-night extensions are offered in the iconic cities of Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm and Venice. They feature Privileged Access to museums, local cuisine for lunches and dinners, market visits and cooking classes, to personalise the journey with optional excursions.