Sustainability signals new Tripadvisor category

SINGAPORE, 1 February 2024: The Global Destination Sustainability Movement and Tripadvisor have forged a partnership to recognise and promote sustainable travel destinations to consumers through Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards.

The GDS-Movement and Tripadvisor have partnered to launch a new subcategory for 2024, Best Sustainable Destinations, combining review data and audited excellence in social, economic, and environmental performance.

The Travellers Choice Best of the Best awards showcase favourite sustainable destinations based on rankings and reviews, integrating verified and validated GDS-Index data.

The GDS-Index is a destination-level programme from GDS-Movement that measures, benchmarks, and guides the social, economic, and environmental sustainability strategy and performance of tourism and events in participating cities and regions worldwide.

The index is the global standard for tracking and better managing the regenerative contributions of a destination’s visitor economy. In 2023, it measured sustainability efforts in 100 destinations across four important performance areas: city environment performance, city social sustainability performance, tourism supply chain and destination management organisation, using 69 qualitative and quantitative sustainability indicators aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The cities included in the GDS-Index stand out for their commitments to sustainability as measured by Tripadvisor’s ratings, including destinations for which Tripadvisor users were most likely to discuss sustainability in positive English-language reviews over 12 months.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Sustainable Destinations 2024 list highlights the top 10 global destinations of choice among discerning travellers seeking more responsible destinations.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Sustainable Destinations 2024:

Copenhagen, Denmark Stockholm, Sweden Bordeaux, France Helsinki, Finland Singapore, Singapore Melbourne, Australia Oslo, Norway Brussels, Belgium Galway, Ireland Belfast, United Kingdom

Europe leads with eight out of the top 10 environmentally and socially responsible cities. Copenhagen, Denmark, claims the top position, while the Asia-Pacific region is notably well-represented, with Singapore and Melbourne praised for their sustainability efforts.

GSD-Movement CEO and chief changemaker Guy Bigwood said: “We’re pleased to collaborate with Tripadvisor in recognising cities committed to environmental and social responsibility through the Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Sustainable Destinations 2024. These cities serve as role models in sustainable tourism, showcasing a shared dedication to a more sustainable and resilient future in travel.”

Tripadvisor president Kristen Dalton said: “Tripadvisor’s community of global travellers is passionate about sustainability as a consideration when planning trips, and we’re proud to highlight such an important category. This category helps guide people looking to travel more sustainably while recognising the efforts of global destinations committed to environmental change.”

