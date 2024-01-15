SINGAPORE, 16 January 2024: Pandaw releases its latest cruise offers for the 2024/25 season this week with popular incentives such as ‘no single’ supplement dates plus early-bird ‘Discovery Discount’ dates.

The offers are available for a limited time only. Check out booking information on the new Pandaw Offers Page offers while they last, and join Pandaw for your next adventure on the waterways of Asia.

Visit pandaw.com, or email [email protected].

For more details on the luxury cruises, check out.

For over 25 years, Pandaw has been the leader in Asian River Cruising and operates 17 ships exploring the rivers of six amazing Asian countries.

Pandaw operates luxury small-ship river cruise expeditions on the Mekong River, exploring the famous delta region in Vietnam and upstream to Tonle Sap and Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Other river cruises operate on the Red River and Halong Bay in northern Vietnam. In Laos and North Thailand, cruises explore the upper Mekong River. In Myanmar, cruises explore the iconic Irrawaddy and Chindwin rivers. A river cruise pioneer in India, Pandaw sails the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers.