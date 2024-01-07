KL hosts top Asian dive show

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 January 2023: The 48th International Diving & Resort Travel Expo – Malaysia will take place from 2 to 4 February 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC Convention Centre).

The event brings together diving enthusiasts, industry professionals, and travel and marine ecology enthusiasts for what is arguably Asia-Pacific’s largest B2B/B2C diving and resort travel expo, which has been rooted in the Asian diving market for over a decade.

Having a presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Okinawa, Taipei, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, and Mumbai, event organiser DRT SHOW delivers 47 international diving expos featuring 2,500 booths annually. It attracts more than 450,000 professional buyers and visitors from 65 countries.

Jason Chong, founder of the International Diving & Resort Travel Expo, comments: “As global tourism undergoes a robust recovery, the diving travel market will continue to thrive. In the coming years, the Asian diving sector will become a significant focus, and DRT, with collective strength, aims to expand the Asian diving market, connecting stakeholders along the industry value chain to accelerate the influence of the Asian diving industry on the international stage.”

Since its establishment in 2009, DRT SHOW Malaysia has presented an exhibitor lineup highlighting diving equipment distributors, dive shops, liveaboard accommodations, resorts, dive training agencies and marine conservation organisations.

“This is not just an expo but a platform for industry exchange, a collaborative effort to create diving business opportunities,” says Chong

“With its abundant marine resources and coveted dive sites, Malaysia stands out as a prominent destination in the Asian dive market, poised to become a focal point.