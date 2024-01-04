Hong Kong airport flags recovery

HONG KONG, 5 January 2024: Passenger traffic at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) during Christmas 2023 recovered to 80% of the pre-pandemic level, in line with Airport Authority Hong Kong’s forecast.

During the Christmas holiday travel peak, the airport consecutively handled more than 160,000 passengers daily on 22 and 23 December. The 164,000 passengers handled on 23 December is a new daily record after the pandemic.

Flight movements have exceeded 80% of the pre-pandemic level since mid-December. A new post-pandemic record of 1,034 daily flight movements was recorded on 23 December. Passenger traffic at HKIA is expected to fully recover to the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2024.