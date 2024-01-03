Hilton’s LXR flag flies at Bali resort

BALI, Indonesia, 4 January 2024: Hilton has opened Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, marking the brand’s first resort in Southeast Asia.

“LXR Hotels & Resorts presents a tremendous opportunity for Hilton’s Asia Pacific luxury growth. Following the brand’s successful regional launch in Kyoto, welcoming another stunning LXR resort in Bali underscores our commitment to expanding our world-class luxury brands in the most sought-after destinations.

Umana Bali, Hilton LXR Resorts.

With its coveted location and exclusive positioning, Umana Bali is set to shape a new generation of luxury travel in Bali,” said Hilton President Asia Pacific Alan Watts.

Umana Bali is owned by PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk and managed by Hilton.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hilton to introduce Southeast Asia’s first LXR property in Bali, a destination that is vital to tourism in Indonesia and the region,” said PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk president director Johannes Suriadjaja.

Perched on the island’s southernmost tip at Ungasan, Umana Bali boasts some of the destination’s most stunning ocean views. With 72 villas, the resort is laid out in cascading terraces atop limestone cliffs, reminiscent of uma, or ancient rice paddy fields, after which it is named.

Starting at 403 square metres, each villa features its private infinity-edge pool and outdoor hot tub, while the three-bedroom Umana Pool Villa sprawls across an impressive 1,200 square metres.

Umana Bali is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. To celebrate the resort’s opening, Hilton Honors members will receive 10,000 bonus points with a minimum stay of three nights booked by 31 May 2024.