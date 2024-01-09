HAL announces 2025 Asian cruises

SINGAPORE, 10 January 2024: Holland America Line’s Westerdam is heading to Asia, exploring 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026.

The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan, with 24 different ports around the country, as well as visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam

Holland America Line’s Westerdam will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026 with 10 itineraries and two Pacific Ocean crossings to showcase cultural experiences and fresh, regional cuisine. Cruises in Asia depart from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore with up to 12 ports in a single cruise.

2025-2026 Asia Season highlights

More than 50 UNESCO World Heritage sites are sprinkled throughout the itineraries, giving guests on every cruise the chance to visit these spectacular sites that represent the best of human heritage, as designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Overnight calls include Shanghai, China; Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; Manilla, Philippines; Hiroshima, Japan; and Incheon (Seoul), South Korea.

Late-night departures on select itineraries include Hakodate, Osaka and Kobe, Japan; Halong Bay and Da Nang, Vietnam; Lembar, Indonesia; and Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The Philippines, Taiwan and Japan 14 days: Cruises from Hong Kong to Yokohama. Calls at Manila, Boracay and Puerto Princesa, Philippines; Keelung (Taipei) and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Osaka, Naha and Ishigaki, Japan.

Far East Discovery 13 or 14 days: Cruises from Hong Kong to Singapore. Calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang (Hue), Nha Trang and Phu My, Vietnam; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; and Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight) and Nathon (Koh Samui), Thailand.

Indonesian Holiday 15 days: A roundtrip from Singapore sailing from 20 December 2025 to 4 January 2026. All calls are in Indonesia and include Probolinggo, Surabaya, Semarang and Tanjung Priok (Jakarta), Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali; Komodo Island; Lembar, Lombok; and Tanjung Priok, Jakarta. Scenic cruising by the active Krakatau Volcano.

Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines 14 days: Sails from Singapore to Hong Kong. Calls at Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight), Thailand; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; Puerto Princesa and Manilla (overnight), the Philippines; and Phu My, Vietnam.

For the 2025-26 Asian cruises, prices start from USD1999 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.