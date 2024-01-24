DUBAI UAE, 25 January 2024: Emirates has announced a fifth frequency on its Dubai – Rio de Janeiro route, starting 7 December 2024.

The additional weekly flight on Saturdays will increase the seating capacity to the Brazilian city and will support the growing demand for travel on the route. Additionally, the linked service allows travellers to travel onwards to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, more conveniently.

The additional weekly frequency between Dubai, Brazil and Argentina will operate as EK247 and EK248 in a two-class configuration. Bookings are already open on emirates.com, the Emirates App, and through travel agencies.

The airline’s boosted services to Brazil and Argentina are expected to facilitate additional connectivity for passengers travelling between these countries and other popular destinations in Emirates’ network, including the UAE, Japan, Thailand, Maldives, Egypt, mainland China and Hong Kong, Turkey, South Korea, India, Australia and Indonesia. With Brazil and Argentina home to Latin America’s two largest Lebanese communities, Emirates serves customers travelling to and from Beirut. Furthermore, nationals of Brazil and Argentina can also enjoy the convenience of visa-free travel to Dubai, making it a popular destination for holidays and short stopovers.

Top inbound markets for tourism into Brazil and Argentina include mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, and the UAE.

Trade between Argentina, Brazil, and the rest of the world is also expected to be further facilitated with the additional weekly flights. Each Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft accommodates a cargo capacity of around 20 tons per flight to transport regional exports from Argentina and Brazil to consumers in the Middle East, Europe and other markets while supporting the import of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, thanks to regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs and a wide selection of premium beverages. With ice, Emirates ‘ award-winning inflight entertainment system, customers can relax with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more.

Business Class passengers travelling between Rio de Janeiro and Dubai can enjoy complimentary chauffeur drive services before departure and on arrival in both cities while also having access to the Emirates Lounge in Dubai to relax and unwind or catch up on work before flights.*

Emirates’ codeshare partnerships with GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and interline partnerships with LATAM Airlines and Aerolineas Argentinas allow its customers to fly beyond Rio de Janeiro to an expansive network of domestic points Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Salvador, Curitiba, Recife, as well as regional cities Santiago and Panama City. Skywards members can earn and redeem Skywards Miles on codeshare flights in Brazil and South America.

*Complimentary chauffeur drive services are not applicable on itineraries with flights between Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires only.