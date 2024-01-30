Cruise offers free HK ferry transfer

HONG KONG, 31 January 2024: Passengers booking Resorts World One cruises until 18 February 2024 can take the complimentary ferry service from Pazhou to Hong Kong courtesy of the cruise line.

The complimentary ferry service from Pazhou is available for cruising guests embarking on the three-night Sanya cruise and the five-night Vietnam cruise.

Upon arriving at the China Ferry Terminal in Hong Kong, guests will be transferred by free shuttle buses to the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for ship embarkation. The initiative offers convenience and cost-savings, with the first departure ferrying over 200 cruising guests from Pazhou on 28 January.

“The Hong Kong homeport for Resorts World One is one of the most convenient homeports for many travellers from mainland China, especially from Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

Resorts World One offers two, three and five-night cruises to popular destinations such as Sanya on Hainan Island in China and Danang, Nha Trang in Vietnam. There are also cruises scheduled to Naha and Miyakojima in Okinawa.