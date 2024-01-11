Chinese airline launches flights to Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, 12 January 2024: Juneyao Air will resume flights between Shanghai and Chiang Mai effective 20 January.

The airline schedules a daily flight using an A320neo departing Shanghai at 1835 and arriving in Chiang Mai at 2235. The return flight will depart Chiang Mai at 2335 and arrive in Shanghai at 0425 the following morning.

Photo credit: Juneyao Air

Flight schedule

HO1325 PVG 1835 – CNX 2235 32N Daily

HO1326 CNX 2335 – PVG 0425+1 32N Daily

Juneyao Air will compete head-on with two other Chinese airlines on the Shanghai (PVG) – Chiang Mai (CNX) route. It serves the route with an A320neo configured with 158 seats.

China Eastern Airlines flies daily using an A320 configured with 158 seats ( eight first class). The flight departs Shanghai at 1010 and arrives in Chiang Mai at 1400.

Spring Airlines flies the route thrice weekly with an A320 configured with 180 all-economy seats. Flights depart Shanghai at 0805 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arrive in Chiang Mai at 1135.

The average roundtrip fare on the route stood at USD450 during December, but it is likely to drop once the Juneyao flight is operational daily.

Airlines are hoping that the introduction of visa-exempt travel between China and Thailand for citizens of both countries will boost traffic on the direct routes between the two countries. Last year, provisional travel figures presented by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports suggested around 3.5 million Chinese would travel to Thailand in 2023. The exact visitor arrival totals and accompanying data for the entire year have not been posted on the ministry’s website.

In related news, Juneyao Air confirmed it will increase flights to daily starting 18 January through to 25 March 25 on two routes to Thailand; Shanghai-Phuket and Nanjing-Phuket.

The flight information is as follows:

HO1321 PVG-HKT: 1615 – 2050 (Shanghai-Phuket)

HO1322 HKT-PVG: 2200 – 0350 (Phuket-Shanghai)

HO1639 NKG-HKT: 1210 – 1625 (Nanjing-Phuket)

HO1640 HKT-NKG: 1730 – 2325 (Phuket – Nanjing)