Air China resumes Munich flights

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2024: After a break of almost four years due to the Covid pandemic, Air China resumed flights between the business metropolis of Shanghai and Munich in Germany last week.

The airline flies an Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, taking off from Shanghai (CA827) at 0155 and arriving in Munich at 0650. The return flight (CA828) departs Munich at 1250 and arrives in Shanghai (PVG) at 0700 on the following morning.

Photo credit Munich Airport Welcome back: Air China and Munich Airport representatives with the crew.

Flight time is 11 hours and eight minutes. The Airbus A350-900 is configured with 312 seats, with 24 in business and 24 in premium economy.

Group travel by Chinese nationals to Germany has been possible again without restrictions since August 2023, and tourism officials are confident that passenger numbers between the two countries will soar during 2024. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD1,550.

Air China’s last commercial passenger flight between Shanghai and Munich occurred on 6 March 2020.

Meanwhile, Munich Airport reported passengers increased by 17% to 37 million in 2023, up by 5 million. With its current passenger volume, Munich Airport has reached around 80% of the record level from the pre-crisis year 2019. The number of aircraft movements rose 6% compared to 2022 to more than 300,000 take-offs and landings.