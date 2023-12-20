BWH signs third Pattaya property

BANGKOK, 21 December 2023: BWH Hotels continues its portfolio expansion in Thailand by signing the Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya.

The brand-new midscale hotel is under construction on a site just a few steps from Jomtien Beach and a short drive from main bay Pattaya.

(Centre right): Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels, signs Jomtien property.

A car transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to the hotel will take just two hours.

Upon completion, the hotel will feature 200 rooms with panoramic sea views of the Gulf of Thailand and its offshore islands.

Once open, guests will have convenient access to shopping malls, water parks, the entertainment district in Pattaya and 18-hole golf courses. There are flights from U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, about 40 km south of Jomtien Bay, to connect with flights to other resort destinations in Thailand.

Best Western Jomtien Beach Pattaya joins BWH’s expanding portfolio of properties in Thailand, comprising 20 operating hotels and resorts. It will also complement the group’s two existing properties in the Pattaya area: Best Western Plus Nexen, Pattaya, and Sanctuary Resort Pattaya, BW Signature Collection.

BWH is a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels.