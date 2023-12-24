BANGKOK, 25 December 2023: Elite Havens, Asia’s leading luxury holiday experience provider and a subsidiary of Dusit International, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey from a Bali-based business to a renowned curator of extraordinary escapes across the most coveted destinations.

From the birth of travel tech to the rise of travel bloggers, Elite Havens has consistently adapted to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Notably, Elite Havens played a pioneering role in nurturing the trend of peer reviews, leveraging guest feedback to enhance services and guest experiences continuously, and setting the benchmark for service excellence within the industry.

Today, Elite Havens offers a curated portfolio of nearly 300 private luxury villas and chalets across India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. More locations are in the pipeline.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of providing exceptional luxury holiday experiences,” said Rigg. “Throughout our journey, we have embraced technological innovations while maintaining the human touch that sets us apart. Our commitment to delivering bespoke, unparalleled experiences remains unwavering as we continue to cater to the evolving needs of today’s luxury travellers.”

For more information about Elite Havens and to explore its collection of extraordinary properties, please visit www.elitehavens.com.