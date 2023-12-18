Norwegian Viva sails the Caribbean

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed the arrival of the all-new Norwegian Viva to the shores of San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a season of Caribbean sailings through April 2024.

The cruise line’s second Prima Class ship will homeport in San Juan and offer seven-day Caribbean voyages featuring calls at Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St Lucia; Philipsburg, St Maarten; and St Thomas and the US Virgin Islands.

At the close of the Caribbean sailings in April 2024, Norwegian Viva will transfer to Europe to start the summer season featuring Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries.

(Source: NCL)