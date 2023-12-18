Love cruising with more shoretime

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2023: Cruise fans prefer itineraries that offer extended stays in destinations, according to the latest insights released by MSC Cruises, the world’s third-largest cruise brand.

The Italian headquartered cruise line sheds light on five significant travel trends driving guest holiday decisions for 2024 and beyond in an end-of-the-year report.

Photo credit: MSC. MSC World Europa.

It concluded there was a heightened demand for products that offer extended stays in destinations, holidays rich in cultural experiences, upgraded adventures with touches of luxury, sustained enthusiasm for Europe’s vibrant cities, and a substantial experience-value return.

Linger for longer

Cruise travellers increasingly desire more time in their destinations, and itineraries with extended or overnight port calls are gaining popularity. This extra time ensures guests can truly explore their destinations authentically and leisurely, allowing enough time to soak up unique cultures, savour local flavours and explore everything a destination has to offer.

Cultural exploration

The new year sees a heightened eagerness among travellers to explore diverse cultures and experience new destinations. Travellers are no longer content with just visiting well-known tourist attractions; instead, they seek to experience destinations that reflect the local lifestyle.

Upgraded experiences

Globally, travellers increasingly seek more exclusive and luxurious experiences, aiming to transform their annual holiday into truly unforgettable and indulgent adventures resulting in lifelong memories.

European city escape

Travellers are more enthusiastic than ever to delve into the vibrant cities of Europe. These urban destinations offer a well-rounded appeal, featuring many historic sights, culinary experiences, diverse shopping options, renowned attractions, and immersive opportunities to engage with local culture.

Ultimate experience-value return

Cruising is gaining popularity among those who have never sailed, with more Gen-X and Millennials considering taking a cruise holiday for the first time. More and more individuals are recognising the inherent value of a cruise holiday compared to alternative land-based options.

Couples, families or groups of friends can choose itineraries containing multiple must-see destinations. Those who sail with MSC Cruises can tailor their time ashore with different shore excursions to see the best of a destination. Once back onboard, they can enjoy different dining venues, see a different full-scale theatre production each evening and relax in outstanding wellness facilities – all with unbeatable value.

(SOURCE: MSC Cruises)