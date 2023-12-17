Jetstar to step up flights to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2023: Jetstar Airways (JQ) is set to boost international capacity to Australia from Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket in 2024 – launching new flights to Perth and additional flights to Melbourne.

On sale since last week, the fares airline confirmed the new direct flights to Perth were part of a major expansion of their Western Australian operations.

From August 2024*, Jetstar will start flying up to six times a week between Singapore and Perth and operate up to four weekly return flights from Phuket to Perth. From September 2024*, Jetstar will also begin flying up to four days per week between Bangkok and Perth.

The flights will be operated using Jetstar’s fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo LRs (NEO), with up to four of the new aircraft to be based at Perth Airport, creating more than 330,000 new low-fare seats between Perth and Southeast Asia annually.

In addition, Jetstar will increase direct flights to Melbourne from Singapore, Bangkok, and Phuket from 17 June 2024 during peak times.

Operated by its fleet of Boeing 787-8 aircraft, the airline will fly:

• Singapore to Melbourne: up to daily return flights (currently up to 6 per week);

• Bangkok to Melbourne: up to five return flights per week (currently up to 3 per week);

• Phuket to Melbourne: up to five return flights per week (currently up to 3 per week).

To celebrate the announcement of the new routes, Jetstar will launch a “Hello Perth” sale from Tuesday, 19 December, with one-way fares from:

• SGD 116^ Singapore to Perth;

• THB 3935^ Bangkok to Perth;

• THB 4143^ Phuket to Perth.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval

^Sale fares are available on jetstar.com from 1000 (SGT) on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, until 2359 (SGT) on Friday, 22 December, unless sold out prior. Travel dates vary per route. T&Cs apply.