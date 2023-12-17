Qantas Group takes delivery of its first A220

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2023: Australia’s national carrier Qantas has taken delivery of its first new generation A220, becoming the 20th operator of the latest aircraft type.

The aircraft is the first 29 A220s ordered by the Qantas Group for operation by QantasLink, their regional airline that services metropolitan and regional destinations across Australia.

The A220 will gradually replace the existing 717 fleet at QantasLink. Flying twice as far, the A220 can connect any two points across Australia nonstop while bringing a significant 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

With a total of 137 seats, Qantas’ A220s will be configured in a two-class layout, seating 10 passengers in business and 127 in economy.

Powered by the latest Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, it can fly up to 3,450 nautical miles or 6,390 kilometres nonstop.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with 100% SAF by 2030.

Airbus has received close to 850 orders from 30 customers for the A220, of which over 300 have been delivered worldwide.