IndiGo boosts flights to Thailand

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2023: IndiGo will expand connectivity between India and Thailand with a 25% increase in weekly flights, including the resumption of flights between Bengaluru and Phuket.

The expansion starts with IndiGo introducing additional flights on the Mumbai-Phuket route, effective 5 January 2024, and reintroducing Bengaluru-Phuket flights on 28 February 2024.

Photo credit: IndiGo. Travel demand for Thailand picks up.

In a press statement, the airline noted that the new direct flights will improve travel options for both leisure and business travellers. Six flights weekly will operate on both routes from Mumbai and Bengaluru to Phuket.

The move was timed to meet increased travel demands from customers booking year-end holidays and the recent introduction of visa-free entry to Thailand.

IndiGo will now operate 56 weekly flights from five airports in India to Thailand, including the new additions. Travellers can also connect with IndiGo’s 117-strong destination network across India and the world.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of new flights connecting India to Thailand, reinforcing our commitment to increasing global connectivity from India. Thailand has always been amongst the sought-after destinations known for its tropical beaches, shopping entertainment, and ornate temples. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will connect India to Thailand 56 times a week, taking our weekly flights between Mumbai and Phuket to 13 and Bengaluru and Phuket to six.”