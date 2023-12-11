Indonesia to review visa-free list

BALI, 12 December 2023: Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno is pressing for the inclusion of another 20 nationalities on the country’s visa-free entry list, with China and India as the top priorities, along with Australia.

According to a report by Bali Update, the Minister’s recommendation on extending the visa-free stay list formed part of a video uploaded to the YouTube Channel of the Indonesian State Secretariat.

The 20 countries recommended for free visitor visas to Indonesia are:

Australia

China (PRC)

India

South Korea

USA

UK

France

Germany

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

The Netherlands

Japan

Russia

Taiwan

New Zealand

Italy

Spain

Plus, two unspecified Middle Eastern Countries

In addition, nine ASEAN member nations are already on the list for visa-free visits for up to 15 days.

The National Statistic Agency (BPS) reported last week that from January to October 2023, the country welcomed 9,942,004 international visitors, an increase of 124.30% over the same 10 months in 2022.

Vistara Airlines stands to benefit if Indian citizens gain visa-free entry to Indonesia. On 1 December, the airline inaugurated daily, nonstop flights between Delhi and Bali, a move welcomed by the island’s airport authority.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s A321LR aircraft, took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 0030 on 1 December 2023 and arrived at Denpasar International Airport, Bali (DPS) at 1105.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “Bali is one of the most coveted holiday havens for travellers in India, and we are excited to be the only airline currently to launch direct connectivity between Delhi and Bali.

“Given the close commercial and cultural ties India and Indonesia share, Bali has also rapidly grown to be a key destination for corporate travel and MICE.”