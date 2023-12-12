AirAsia monitors MOVE trends

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 December 2023: Wrapping up the year 2023, airasia MOVE reveals traveller trends across the region, with ‘value’ emerging as the most crucial factor determining its app users’ preferences and loyalty.

“The traveller trends we have observed throughout the year is in line with airasia MOVE’s commitment to creating an inclusive and affordable travel ecosystem for everyone,” said airasia MOVE chief executive officer, Nadia Omer. “ By understanding user behaviours, we’re further motivated to continue innovating and enhancing AirAsia MOVE in the coming year and creating a community that elevates user travel experiences while simultaneously offering the best value accessible for everyone on one convenient platform.”

Photo credit: AirAsia. Movers and shakers are trending.

The final week of each month marks the peak period for flight bookings.

Based on users’ transaction behaviours on Airasia MOVE, peak days for flight bookings for airlines of all categories available on the app are towards payday and the month’s final week.

Among the top destinations booked throughout 2023 are Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and Manila in the Philippines, with over 30% of app users searching for those destinations combined.

Currently, airasia MOVE offers flights from AirAsia and 700 other carriers globally with notable names such as Turkish Airlines, Etihad, ANA, KLM, Air Arabia, Air New Zealand, Citilink, Bangkok Airways, Royal Brunei, Vietnam Airlines and Jeju Air.

Nadia added: “We always ensure that we provide the best value to our app users, and they are able to get that with our iconic monthly promos such as the Superapp Super Sale. Exclusively available until 17 December, the Super Sale offers international flight deals at 20% off and 30% off for hotels worldwide and airport rides from MYR54 one way.

Travellers prefer best-value accommodation

74% of airasia MOVE users chose hotels ranging from MYR250 to 400, with Resorts World Group, Ibis and Fave Hotel being some of the top selections of travellers regionally. Interestingly, most hotel bookings were made approximately 30 days before arrival, while flight bookings were made much earlier.

2.3 billion points redeemed in 2023

Airasia MOVE users often take advantage of the benefits from the loyalty programme. Trends among airasia MOVE users indicate a 40% increase in membership in 2023 compared to 2022. Overall, members have redeemed up to 2.3 billion Airasia points to transact across the whole ecosystem across Airasia MOVE.