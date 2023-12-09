LANGKAWI, 10 December 2023: LADA’s Business to Business (B2B) Indonesia Langkawi Roadshow in Medan last week was declared a success, having recruited 24 of the island’s tourism industry entrepreneurs who met with 80 travel agencies based in Medan.

Held last week to drum up travel bookings from Medan ahead of the upcoming direct flights scheduled to fly to Langkawi Q1, 2024, the sales mission consisted of 13 travel agencies, five travel products, five hotels and one international association. The B2B sales sessions were held at the Hotel Santika Premier Dyandra & Convention, Medan.

Reaching 80 travel agencies from Medan Team Langkawi raised the profile of the island’s attractions and paved the way to boost bookings in 2024. The B2B mission was a collaboration of LADA with Tourism Malaysia Medan, Malaysia Convention & Exhibition (Myceb) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

