Cunard sets maiden voyage date for Queen Anne

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2023: Cunard has announced the first event voyage on Queen Anne with a special British Isles Festival to coincide with her maiden voyage around the British Isles that sets sail on 24 May 2024.

Signalled a new chapter for Cunard, Queen Anne will depart Southampton on 24 May 2024 for her maiden 14-night sailing around Great Britain and Ireland in a one-of-a-kind British Isles circumnavigation. Queen Anne is the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, with a 3,000-guest capacity across 14 decks.

Throughout her maiden season, starting May 2024, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe’s most enchanting ancient cities.

There are currently three Cunard ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.