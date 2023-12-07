DOT Philippines spotlights creative tourism

MANILA, 8 December 2023: The Department of Tourism Philippines hosted the three-day inaugural edition of the Philippine Creative Tourism Congress (PCTC) at the Orange Project Hall in the Bacolod City Art District from 6 to 8 December.

In addition to plenary sessions that provided a clearer understanding of creative tourism and its various outcomes, the congress attracted more than 100 participants from Members of the Philippine House of Representatives, the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC), local government units, public and private sectors with interest in Creative Tourism, and various DOT regional offices.

Photo credit: DOT. Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco opens Creative Tourism Congress.

In her keynote address, Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco noted the first Philippine Creative Congress aligns with the administration’s vision for the tourism sector to play an invaluable role in the promotion of the Filipino brand.

Quoting President Ferdinand Bongbong Marco Jr, she added: “It is time to welcome the rest of the world with an enhanced Filipino brand that is unique, attractive and creative.”

Secretary Frasco stressed the law’s relevance that solidified the country’s creative industries.

“The recently enacted Republic Act 11904, known as the Philippine Creative Industries Act of 2022 (PCIDA), stands as a beacon for fostering the creative industries. Mandating the safeguards and fortifying the rights and capacities of creative firms, creators, and stakeholders in the country, the law also advocates establishing the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC).”

The first Philippines Creative Tourism Congress 2023 was hosted by the Department of Tourism Office of Product and Market Development (DOT-OPMD) with support from the DOT Region VI office. DOT positioned the congress as a transformative event “aimed at shaping a new perspective of tourism in the Philippines.”

The DOT chief hailed ‘Creative Tourism’ as the catalyst for a new era in travel, is an innovative approach involving tourists and local communities in crafting unique and immersive travel experiences – a concept centred on co-creation.

The PCTC 2023 represents a cornerstone in the DOT’s commitment to amplifying the cultural richness and creative prowess of the Philippines on the global stage. It marks the initiation of a journey toward sustainable and inclusive tourism, encapsulating the essence of collaboration and innovation.

Other institutions that supported the facilitation of the Congress include the City of Bacolod, the Negros Occidental Provincial Government, and the Slow Food Community of Negros.

The PCTC is a collaborative effort between the DOT and the Creative Tourism Network (CTN), a non-profit organisation dedicated to showcasing destinations that leverage creative tourism.