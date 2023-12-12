BANGKOK, 13 December 2023: Central Pattana, a global sustainable real estate company and developer of Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings and hotels across Thailand, together with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly unveil for the first time images of the fresh and contemporarily designed rooms at their newest property, Centara Ayutthaya.

The new property opened its doors to guests on 8 December 2023, marking the fourth addition to Central Pattana’s esteemed portfolio under the renowned Centara brand.

Nestled in the heart of Thailand’s historic former capital, a short one-hour drive from Bangkok and less than 15 minutes from the city’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, Centara Ayutthaya delivers contemporary comfort and convenience. With a selection of restaurants and bars, including all-day dining and a stunning rooftop pool bar, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and state-of-the-art MICE facilities, Centara Ayutthaya is set to become a sought-after destination for independent travellers, leisure guests, business travellers, corporate and government organisations, group tours and more.

In addition to providing a comfortable base for guests to explore some of Ayutthaya’s most famous landmarks, including Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon, Wat Maha That, and the adjacent Central Ayutthaya shopping centre, this 224-key property boasts a range of rooms and suites, each offering a harmonious blend of modernity and design details paying homage to Ayutthaya’s storied past.

“Centara Ayutthaya stands poised to offer an exceptional experience, blending international standards of hospitality with the rich tapestry of Ayutthaya’s heritage,” said Chen Thipvarodom, General Manager for Centara Ayutthaya. “We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to immerse themselves in unparalleled comfort while creating lasting memories during their stay.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Centara Ayutthaya is offering introductory rates starting at THB2,520++ per night. CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% discount, while every room booking comes with a THB 500 hotel credit per stay, perfect for indulging in sumptuous dining and drinks. Plus, guests are invited to enjoy a leisurely departure with complimentary late check-out until 14.00 hrs. This special offer is available from now until 31 March 2024 for stays until 30 June 2024.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cay