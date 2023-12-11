DOT kicks off ‘Be My Guest’ project in Dubai

MANILA, 12 December 2023: The Philippines Department of Tourism launched the ‘Bisita, Be My Guest’ (BBMG) Programme in Dubai last week.

It encourages Filipinos to be tourism ambassadors and offers them a chance to win valuable prizes. The Dubai launch marked the programme’s sixth international launch, following Tokyo, Japan, Berlin, Germany, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and London earlier this year.

Photo credit: DOT. Be My Guest Launch in Dubai last week.

The DOT statement explained that the BBMG aims to showcase the Philippines as a premier tourist destination and inspire Filipinos to share the country’s beauty with the world.”

In Dubai, the programme taps the potential of having more than 700,000 Filipinos residing in the Emirates who can present the Philippines’ tourism story through word-of-mouth recommendations.

A collaborative effort between the DOT, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB), the BBMG programme encourage Filipinos, particularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Overseas Filipinos (OFs), to be tourism ambassadors and invite their friends and family to the Philippines with the chance to win grand raffle prizes.

Among the prizes up for grabs are a house and lot from AyalaLand, condominium units from Megaworld Corporation and SMDC, shopping sprees from Rustan’s and SM Supermalls, and holiday packages to select destinations, inclusive of round-trip flights from Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air.

(Source: DOT Philippines)