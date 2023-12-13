Qantas Group braces for summer travel boom

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2023: Qantas and Jetstar are preparing for one of their busiest Christmas holiday travel periods in years.

More than 8.5 million people are expected to fly on Qantas and Jetstar services throughout December and January on nearly 70,000 flights. This is more than half a million more people than the same time last year and the most since 2019-20.

The single biggest day of travel across the group in the coming weeks is expected to be Friday, 15 December, with more than 150,000 customers flying throughout the day.

More international flights

In line with the continued strong demand for international travel, the Qantas Group is operating significantly more international capacity this summer than last year.

It has more than doubled its Australia-Japan flights, with thousands of Australians heading off on a skiing holiday in the coming months.

Flights to New York from Sydney (via Auckland, New Zealand) and the Shanghai-Sydney flights have resumed.

Jetstar will also start flying between Melbourne and Fiji this week.

As previously disclosed, the group’s international capacity is expected to return to pre-Covid levels by the middle of next year and is currently around 90%.

Popular destinations

Some of the most in-demand international destinations these holidays include Bali, Auckland, Singapore, Tokyo and London.

Across the domestic network, some of the most popular summer holiday spots are the Gold Coast, Cairns, Melbourne and Perth.

Throughout December and January, more than 1 million people will fly for under AUD100 on Jetstar, and frequent flyers will use hundreds of thousands of Classic Reward Seats across Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines.

Jetstar still has one-way fares from AUD66 from Sydney to Gold Coast and AUD199 from Melbourne to Singapore in January and Qantas has one-way fares from AUD55 from Sydney to Melbourne and AUD169 from Adelaide to Hobart.