Bhutan shares mystique and secrets

THIMPHU Bhutan, 20 December 2023: With a new year just around the corner and the desire to travel ever-present, thoughts turned to planning my next adventure — Bhutan is top of mind.

I signed up for the sage advice of Bhutan’s Yangphel Adventure Travel and embarked on my latest journey to explore Bhutan’s mystique firsthand.

Photo credit: AJW. Bhutan’s impressive Punakha Dzong.

Bhutan stands apart in a world bustling with tourist hotspots, demanding a bit more than the usual travel toll. The Sustainable Development Fund of USD100 per day is reinvested to ensure longevity that protects and preserves what makes Bhutan unique. Authorities say the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) is designed to attract wealthy tourists by discouraging budget travellers who spoil the environment. The funds maintain the pristine landscape and offset the carbon footprints left by visitors.

Bhutan’s new brand tagline is BHUTAN: BELIEVE. More than just a destination, it’s a transformation for the entire nation. So, are you ready to embark on a journey beyond the ordinary?

Here are 10 mind-boggling facts that make the Land of the Thunder Dragon a must-visit destination for savvy travellers.

1. Gross National Happiness topples GDP

Unlike most nations fixated on economic growth, Bhutan prioritises the well-being of its citizens through the unique concept of Gross National Happiness. This holistic approach considers psychological, cultural, and environmental factors, fostering a society that values contentment over material wealth.

2. Architectural marvels with a cultural twist

Bhutanese architecture seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. The majestic dzongs and monasteries stand proudly, adorned with intricate artwork, while modern buildings incorporate traditional Bhutanese designs.

3. The only carbon-negative country

Bhutan shines as the world’s only carbon-negative country in an era dominated by environmental concerns. Lush forests cover over 70% of its land.

4. A unique dress code

Bhutanese men proudly don their traditional attire, known as the “gho,” a knee-length robe wrapped around their bodies and tied securely with a belt. It forms a pouch pocket. Men wear it daily at work and during formal occasions and gatherings. The women in Bhutan dress elegantly in an ankle-length dress known as Kira.

5. Tigers Roaming Free

Bhutan is home to diverse wildlife, including the elusive Bengal tiger. Conservation efforts have allowed these majestic creatures to roam freely in protected areas.

6. Archery, the national sport

Archery isn’t merely a sport in Bhutan; it’s a cultural celebration. With traditional bows and arrows in hand, locals engage in spirited archery competitions.

7. Legendary Paro Taktsang Monastery Tiger’s Nest

Perched precariously on a cliff, the Paro Taktsang Monastery, or Tiger’s Nest, symbolises Bhutanese spirituality. Pilgrims and travellers alike undertake a challenging trek to reach this sacred site. Breathtaking views and a profound sense of tranquillity await.

8. Unique Bhutanese cuisine

Bhutanese cuisine tantalises the taste buds with its distinctive flavours, dominated by spicy chillies and cheese. Ema Datshi, is the national dish.

9. Happiness Index in action

Experience firsthand the warmth of Bhutanese hospitality as you interact with locals who embody the nation’s commitment to happiness.

10. Festivals that Illuminate the spirit

Bhutan’s vibrant festivals, or “tshechus,” are a dazzling showcase of cultural heritage. Colourful masked dances, traditional music, and elaborate rituals where the past and present joyously converge.

About the author

A travel junkie, Bangkok-based Andrew J Wood, is a freelance travel writer and a regular contributor to numerous travel and tourism publications and, for most of his career spanning 45 years, a professional hotelier.