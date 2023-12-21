Agoda’s top spots to celebrate the New Year

BANGKOK, 22 December 2023: As the year draws to a close, digital travel platform Agoda uses AI technology to surprise us with the ultimate top 10 list of global destinations for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

We would all guess the iconic fireworks over Sydney Harbour, the legendary Times Square ball drop, revelling the night away in Rio de Janeiro, and the traditions of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay would make the AI headlines. But there is still a surprise — where is Thailand on the list?

This is an AI-generated image created on Midjourney AI.

Agoda associate vice president Enric Casals is an AI believer: “Exploring the boundaries of innovation and the latest technology is the heart of what we do at Agoda, so why not have a little fun with this end-of-year story?

“As recommended by some of the leading AI software of the moment, this list attempts to ignite a sense of wonder amongst aspiring travellers and perhaps even inspire the more spontaneous to book a last-minute getaway on Agoda. Whether it’s a short getaway within Asia or a longer trip to the other side of the world, Agoda provides the best deals.”

Ten Great New Year’s Eve Destinations

Singapore: Marvel at the dazzling fireworks display in Marina Bay and join the vibrant street parties and carnivals.

Bali, Indonesia: Celebrate on the beach with festive fireworks and traditional Balinese performances.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Revel in the festive atmosphere with fireworks over the Saigon River and vibrant nightlife in District 1.

Tokyo, Japan: Embrace the Japanese tradition of watching the year’s first sunrise with cultural celebrations and modern countdown parties.

Sydney, Australia: Experience the world-renowned fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House with family-friendly events and parties.

New York City, USA: Join the masses in Times Square for the iconic ball drop, or choose from countless parties and concerts across the city.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Copacabana Beach with samba rhythms and a spectacular fireworks show.

London, England: Watch the night sky light up with fireworks along the River Thames, with various boat parties and events to choose from.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Take part in the historic Hogmanay celebrations, complete with processions, concerts, and the unique Loony Dook tradition (a fancy dress New Year’s Day swim in the chilly Firth of Forth).

Reykjavik, Iceland: Join the locals for community bonfires and a fireworks display set against a snowy landscape, with the chance to see the Northern Lights. Don’t worry. AI missed the volcanic eruptions that are making the headlines this week.

Thailand’s famous New Year destinations missed the AI selection, and we thought Agoda was the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s strategic partner.

Fancy Singapore, Bali, Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam pipping Thailand’s destinations to a place on Agoda New Year’s Eve top 10 list.