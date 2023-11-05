KOTA KINABALU, 6 November 2023: Uzbekistan’s leading travel agents want to collaborate with the Sabah Tourism Board to enhance promotion and campaign efforts.

The Malaysia-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce vice-president Dilsod Elmuradov conveyed their intention during a meeting with Sabah Tourism Board Chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai last week.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai with Uzbekistan travel agents.

Present at the meeting were Sabah Tourism Board’s deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit; Uzbek’s Exclusive Travel founder Gulnova Hodjaeva, along with its director, Barno Omonova; Avantgarde Group representative Shahzod Pulatov; and Sabah’s Fun Holiday managing-director Connie Chong.

This marks the Uzbek group’s inaugural visit to Sabah, where they plan to spend five days exploring various destinations on the state’s west coast.

Elmuradov emphasised their keen interest in promoting Sabah and their goal to experience the region’s popular products firsthand, gearing up for the Tashkent International Tourism Fair scheduled from 15 to 17 November.

“We are committed to showcasing Kota Kinabalu. During our stay, we will also be conducting inspections of medium and high-end hotels in the Kota Kinabalu area,” he added.

The group’s itinerary includes visits to the Mari-mari cultural village, white water rafting and camping sites in Kiulu, firefly and proboscis monkey tours, and island hopping at Tunku Abdul Rahman Park, among other attractions.

With Batik Air launching a direct route from Tashkent to Kuala Lumpur on 8 December, the delegation harbours high expectations for Sabah as a sought-after destination for Uzbeks during the winter season.

They mentioned Sabah appears to tick all the boxes on their list of must-have experiences, including beaches, islands, wildlife, rivers, and family getaways.

Meanwhile, Joniston welcomed the collaborative efforts of the Uzbek travel agents and encouraged them to submit a formal proposal to the Sabah Tourism Board.

“The fact that they are showing interest in assisting in promoting Sabah highlights the positive development stemming from our recent visit to Uzbekistan for the UNWTO General Assembly last month.

“The Board welcomes any proposal that benefits the state, and we hope to see this partnership come to fruition.

“This collaboration not only opens doors to the diverse and vibrant culture of Sabah but also paves the way for an increase in tourism, benefiting both parties involved,” Joniston added.

