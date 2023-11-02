Trip.com’s global clan meets in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2023: As the tourism industry gradually recovers and grows, Trip.com Group strides towards its “Local Focus, Global Vision” strategy by hosting its Global Partner Conference in Singapore for the first time.

Over 2,000 partners from the accommodation, airlines and destination marketing partner companies attended the event held at the Resorts World Singapore – Convention Centre earlier this week.

James Liang, Co–founder and Chairman of Trip.com Group, delivers opening speech at the 2023 Global Partner Summit.

Trip.com Group co-founder and chairman James Liang explained: “At Trip.com Group, we have made it our mission to provide the best travel experience possible. We will explore AI innovation, travel content marketing, and sustainable practices to enhance every aspect of the user experience while preserving our planet and community.”

Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun recapped the vigorous recovery of its businesses and reflected on the potential for further growth. “Guided by our strategy, multi-dimensional innovations in content marketing and AI-driven products, we have strengthened the group’s business, accelerating our recovery and bringing forward new growth drivers.

“Our approach continues to pay dividends, with the number of Trip.com bookings doubling this year compared to 2019 and the number of flight reservations for our EU partners increasing sevenfold.”

She noted that various businesses in the group have achieved “restorative growth”, with domestic hotel reservation volumes increasing by an average of 60% among Trip.com Group partner hotels. The growth extended to global scenic attraction tickets and reservations on Trip.com. The domestic group tours sector also experienced an increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) with a 53.6% surge compared to the same period in 2019, highlighting the overall resurgence of the industry.

Trip.com Group’s marketing strategies have led to a threefold increase in new customers and a 263% spike in product sales in the first three quarters of the year. They have catalysed remarkable growth, such as a 54 times increase in new customers for air tickets. Diverse product offerings, including multi-scenic attractions tickets, as well as concert tickets with hotel packages, generated an astounding 188-fold increase in hotel reservations in recent months.

Trip.com Group has taken significant steps to incorporate sustainable travel products into its business lines, including flights, car rental, and corporate travel. Over 16 million people have chosen these sustainable travel options, favouring the company’s low-carbon products.

As part of its ongoing commitment to promote a sustainable travel industry, Trip.com Group launched its Low-Carbon Hotel standard initiative, which aims to encourage eco-friendly practices and facilitate a shift towards a more sustainable travel ecosystem by collaborating with hotel partners. Trip.com Group has engaged with nearly 1,000 hotel partners in this transformative project.

(Source: Trip.com Group)