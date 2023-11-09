Sabre extends Taiwanese agency accord

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2023: Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced Thursday a new technology agreement with Taiwanese travel agency Richmond International Travel & Tours Co Ltd.

The Taipei-headquartered agency aims to solidify its position as a leader in the Taiwanese travel market by streamlining operations and its booking experience through a suite of Sabre solutions,

Left to Right: Simon Lee – General Manager, Sabre Taiwan; Chico KS Chen – Chairman, Richmond Tours; Charles Lee- Regional Director, Sabre Asia Pacific; Richi Chen- Chief Information Office, Richmond Tours.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Sabre as the Taiwanese tourism industry continues to recover, and we push ahead with our ambitious business growth plans,” said Richmond Tours chairman Chico KS Chen.

“This agreement will enable us to provide our customers with a seamless and personalised travel booking experience, delivering exceptional travel services for our travellers while saving agent time with each transaction.”

Sabre Red 360, Sabre’s flagship travel agency workflow, will empower Richmond Tours’ agents with a comprehensive and intuitive platform, enabling agents to efficiently create, shop and service a full spectrum of bookable content. Richmond Tours will also use Sabre APIs to enable easy integration of travel content from Sabre.

Bargain Finder Max, Sabre’s advanced airfare shopping solution, will enable agents to access competitive airfares and offers to deliver optimal itinerary options to customers within seconds. The agency will also use Sabre TicketExpress, which automates the entire pricing and ticketing process, and Automated Exchanges, which automatically searches and reprices ticket exchanges. The benefits include improved operational efficiency, reduced operational costs, employee training, and ticket transaction times.

Sabre Travel Solutions, agency sales, Asia Pacific vice president Brett Thorstad commented: “Sabre is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower travel agencies to thrive in dynamic and competitive markets. Richmond Tours’ decision to utilise our technology extends our growing footprint in the Taiwanese marketplace.”