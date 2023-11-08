Surabaya hotel joins Swiss-Belhotel

JAKARTA, 9 November 2023: Swiss-Belhotel International announced this week the rebranding of a five-star hotel in the heart of Surabaya City, Indonesia.

The upscale property officially adopted its new identity as the Grand Swiss-Belhotel Darmo, Surabaya, on 1 November 2023.

Grand Swiss-Belhotel Darmo, Surabaya

Located at Jl Bintoro, the 227-room Grand Swiss-Belhotel Darmo, Surabaya expands Swiss-Belhotel International’s footprint in Indonesia and complements its existing portfolio in East Java. The portfolio includes Hotel Ciputra World Surabaya, Swiss-Belinn Tunjungan, Swiss-Belinn Manyar, Swiss-Belinn Airport Surabaya, Zest Jemursari and Swiss-Belinn Malang.

Grand Swiss-Belhotel Darmo offers six multipurpose meeting rooms and a spacious ballroom capable of hosting events from small meetings to grand-scale conferences, graduations, seminars, and weddings, accommodating groups of 10 to 800 persons. Each meeting room is designed with the latest audio-visual facilities, banquet equipment, high-speed internet access, and food and beverage services to accommodate business travellers’ needs.

To celebrate the rebranding, the Grand Swiss-Belhotel Darmo, Surabaya, offers special rates starting from IDR 980,000 net/room/night for deluxe-type rooms, including breakfast for two persons and F&B credit during the rebranding period until 29 December 2023.