LONDON, 9 November 2023: A British natural history publisher has hailed Sabah’s extraordinary triple-crown achievement as a powerful catalyst poised to rekindle a profound fascination with the state’s exceptional wildlife.

John Beaufoy, an avid wildlife enthusiast, believed this accolade would not only deepen the world’s appreciation for Sabah’s ecological wonders but also issue a captivating call to a global audience to explore the region’s rich biodiversity.

Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK Datuk Zakri Jaafar (3rd right) and Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (2nd left) launching a bird guidebook authored by Sabah’s Wong Tsu Shi and published by John Beaufoy (3rd left). Also in the photo are Sri Pelancongan Sabah chairman Ken Pan (2nd right); Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman (right); and Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim (left).

“I’ve had the privilege of visiting Sabah multiple times over the past 25 years. With its newfound UNESCO triple-crown status, I firmly believe it will elevate Sabah, especially Kinabalu Park, to the pinnacle of wildlife history destinations,” he said.

Beaufoy shared his reflections following the unveiling of Sabah’s Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark during the World Travel Market 2023 at Excel London on Monday (6 November).

The launch was graced by Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK, Datuk Zakri Jaafar.

At the same time, they also launched a bird guidebook titled “A Naturalist’s Guide to Borneo’s Birds (4th edition)”, authored by Sabah’s Wong Tsu Shi and published by John Beaufoy Publishing.

Beaufoy pointed out that Sabah has already drawn many UK wildlife enthusiasts eager to explore the state’s diverse wildlife, from birdlife to butterflies and mammals.

He believed the UNESCO Global Geopark status would be a strong magnet, encouraging even more wildlife enthusiasts to consider Sabah a premier destination for wildlife watching.

Meanwhile, Zakri highlighted that this latest UNESCO recognition extends its impact beyond Sabah, encompassing Malaysia.

He remarked that the recognition would elevate the global status of both Sabah and Malaysia, positioning them at the forefront of international recognition and appreciation.

Addressing the arrival of UK tourists to Malaysia, Zakri noted that the country welcomed over 400,000 travellers from the UK before the pandemic.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, as of September this year, over 100,000 UK visitors have already returned to Malaysia, signifying promising statistics.

“Abundant opportunities exist to further boost the number of UK visitors to Malaysia, and I firmly believe that the UNESCO Global Geopark status granted to Sabah will serve as a compelling draw for UK tourists to explore the unique flora and fauna that Malaysia has to offer,” he said.

Sabah achieved triple-crown status after UNESCO recognised the Kinabalu National Geopark as a Global Geopark in May this year.

This achievement has made Sabah the third destination in the world to attain this coveted triple crown, following Shennongjia in China and Jeju Island in Korea.

Sabah’s other two UNESCO “crowns” are the Kinabalu Park, designated a World Heritage Site in December 2000, and the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve, declared in June 2014.

In his speech, Joniston underscored the Sabah government’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

“The World Travel Market 2023 is a momentous occasion for Sabah as it provides us with the opportunity to showcase our latest UNESCO crown jewel to the world, highlighting its incredible geology, rich ecosystems, local communities, and the conservation work that earned it UNESCO recognition.

“Sabah is not merely a destination but a pledge to preserve the planet’s natural wonders for future generations. The state government aims to empower rural communities within the Kinabalu Geopark by involving them in both conservation and the tourism industry.

“This recognition as the 195th UNESCO Global Geopark solidifies Sabah’s place on the world stage, and we invite the global travel and tourism community to experience the splendour of this remarkable Geopark, contributing to its sustainable development and global awareness,” he added.

For more information visit www.sabahtourism.com