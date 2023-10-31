SINGAPORE, 1 November 2023: Following the completion of Pandaw’s inaugural 10-night ‘Deeper and Further on The Mekong’ sailing last week, Pandaw confirms the release of new dates for this distinctive expedition in late 2024.

Sailing further beyond the often-visited areas of the Mekong Delta and waterways of Cambodia than any other passenger river ship, this in-depth exploration is the ideal itinerary for those who want to take a deeper dive into river life and its communities than is possible on the standard Mekong cruise.

The cruise goes deeper to explore remoter areas of the Mekong Delta and further up the main Mekong River than any other river cruise. This pioneering route targets Pandaw club members who seek more immersive experiences in the countries Pandaw ships ply. The first departure last week was exclusively for members.

The river ship of choice for this expedition is the expedition-proven Mekong Pandaw, the first ship to pioneer the river in 2002 and historically open the river border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

With 24 staterooms, she has been refitted with a spa, library and gym. Constructed in Burma (Myanmar) from golden teak, this is the most spacious of all Pandaw’s 19 ships, with broad promenades running around each deck and a spacious sun deck of over 600 square metres on top. With a draft of only one metre, the Mekong Pandaw can go further upstream than other river ships, and the lower air draft means the vessel can pass under the many new bridges that prevent other ships on the Mekong from exploring tributaries in the more remote sections of the river.

For more cruise details, visit:

To celebrate the launch of the new 10-night dates, Pandaw has put together two special combo cruises that can be joined to this Mekong expedition – the Red River & Halong Bay itinerary and the Upper Mekong cruise.

Grand Vietnam and Cambodia 21-Night Combo Cruise – 30 September 2024. A full Vietnam and Cambodia adventure from North to South View More

HALONG BAY – SIEM REAP

21 nights

FROM USD8,560.00

The Full Mekong – Four Country, 21-Night Combo Cruise – 22 October 2024. A complete sailing of the navigable Mekong taking in four countries View More

SIEM REAP – CHIANG KHONG

21 nights

FROM USD9,596.00

Book your place today by visiting pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected].