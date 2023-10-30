Miss SHOPhia ventures beyond KL

PENANG, 31 October 2023: Tourism Malaysia’s Miss SHOPhia Shopping Hunt edition 5.0 rolled out for the first time in Penang during the weekend, expanding the campaign’s horizon beyond its comfort zone in Kuala Lumpur and surrounding Selangor.

Previous editions focused on just shopping malls in the Malaysian capital and towns in neighbouring Selangor. However, in Penang, the Miss SHOPhia Shopping Hunt 5.0 embraced the entire island, encouraging participants to explore its bustling shopping havens to UNESCO heritage sites and culinary delights served in hawker centres and food streets.

The hunt focused on sustainable travel options, urging participants to use public transportation and e-hailing services that champion eco-conscious exploration. A total of 52 teams participated in the Penang version of the hunt.

Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director General Datuk Musa Hj Yusof flagged off the hunt at The TOP, Penang, culminating at Gurney Paragon Mall, Penang, where the Penang State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE), YB. Wong Hon Wai presided over the prize-giving ceremony.

Tourism Malaysia also organises a post-event familiarisation trip for prominent media representatives from India, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Brunei, supported by Malaysia Airlines and Firefly as airline partners. The trip featured visits to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, and Port Dickson.