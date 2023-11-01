BANGKOK, 2 November 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading Thailand-based hotel operator, launches a one-stop approach to organising events, New Agenda: Meetings Redesigned, delivering unforgettable experiences that engage and inspire.

As the MICE market makes a triumphant return, Centara stands at the forefront, ready to welcome both domestic and international clients with an array of creative meeting, culinary and team-building concepts, complemented by sustainable venues in awe-inspiring locations, from convenient city-centre hotels to stunning heritage sites and world-class beach destinations.

With its recently refreshed approach, New Agenda: Meetings Redesigned sets a new standard for MICE gatherings across four key pillars. It all starts with Centara’s One-Stop Meeting Guru service, personalised end-to-end event management with a single point of contact to ensure seamless communication, planning, coordination and execution onsite.

In addition, Centara’s in-house F&B team designs unique and immersive Creative Catering and dining experiences to reinforce and strengthen participation, with tailored ideas that can include a sensory-driven “Dinner in the Dark”, a power lunch on a Maldivian submarine, casual beach barbecues, a Thai food stall journey, MasterChef-inspired cooking challenges, and a create-your-own cocktail bar, amongst others.

Team-building Redefined sees teamwork reach new heights as Centara partners with globally renowned training provider, Asia Ability to develop bespoke team-building programmes that foster resourcefulness, knowledge-sharing, and active participation through workshops, community outreach activities and beyond.

Last but by no means least, Centara promises to Lead the Way in Sustainability, offering greener meeting options combining sustainability, convenience and eco-conscious amenities into one package with the use of LED and natural lighting, low-flow taps, waste separation, eco-friendly materials and locally sourced produce to reduce carbon emissions throughout its award-winning venues. Centara also offers Earth Care Activities, including the ‘Plastics Only, Please’ beach clean-up campaign, to empower teams to give back and reaffirm the brand’s environmental commitment.

“New Agenda: Meetings Redesigned reinforces Centara’s commitment to delivering outstanding MICE events tailored to the ever-evolving needs of our clients,” said David Good, Executive Vice President – Hotel Operations of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “With innovation at our core, we are proud to offer venues and experiences that not only inspire but also contribute to a more conscious and sustainable future”.

For more information on hosting a MICE event at Centara Hotels & Resorts properties worldwide, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/corporate-events.

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)