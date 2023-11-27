Jetstar Asia takes off to Osaka

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2023: Jetstar Asia is relaunching five weekly flights from Singapore to Osaka via Manila after a three-year pause.

Using an A320 aircraft with 180 seats, the first flight departed at 0200 on 24 November from Singapore, flying to Manila, where it made a short stop before departing for Osaka at 0655.

The airline is scheduling daily from 30 December to meet pent-up demand for the popular service during the festive holiday season.

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the return to Japan was an important milestone as the low-fare airline continued to grow its extensive Asian network.

“Osaka is an exciting destination for travellers from Singapore and the Philippines, and this route demonstrates our commitment to providing more low-fare options for our customers across Asia.”

Known as the food capital of Japan, Osaka is also famous for its nightlife, architecture, and history.