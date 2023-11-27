IHG sets foot on Koh Chang beach

BANGKOK, 28 November 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts extends its partnership with Dinso Resort Co Ltd, one year from Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Vignette Collection successfully converting to IHG’s system.

Opening in 2024, the 166-room Dinso Resort & Villas Koh Chang, Vignette Collection joins Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Vignette Collection and Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok, Vignette Collection to represent a trio of Thai properties featured by IHG’s first collection brand.

Dinso Resort & Villas Koh Chang, Vignette Collection rebrands from the former Emerald Resort Koh Chang to enter IHG’s system in 2024 following extensive renovation and closure since February 2023.

A popular destination for domestic travellers, Chang is Thailand’s third largest island and a five-hour, 20-minute drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (320 km), followed by a 30-minute ferry ride.

Popularly known as Elephant Island because of its shape, it is famed for the Koh Chang Marine National Park. It comprises dozens of unspoiled islands with snorkelling, diving opportunities, and pristine beaches against a rainforest backdrop.

Dinso Resort & Villas Koh Chang, Vignette Collection is a beachfront property on Klong Prao Beach on the island’s eastern coast.

It joins the global Vignette Collection portfolio in 2024, alongside Convent Square Lisbon and Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal, Yours Truly DC in the US, Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand and Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort. There are 18 hotels in the brand’s pipeline, and IHG targets 100 hotels by 2031*.

(*30 September 2023 figures).