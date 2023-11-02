India’s longest river cruise wins award

DELHI, 3 November 2023: Antara Cruises, one of India’s river cruising pioneers, won recognition from the US-based Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for its Antara Ganga Vilas, a luxury boutique river ship.

Designed, detailed and crafted in India, the 18-suite river ship won a silver award for the World’s Longest River Cruise in the overall cruising category.

This recognition for Antara River Cruises comes just 10 months after the launch of the world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Dhaka in Bangladesh. An epic journey, it created headlines in January 2023 when the river ship traversed 3200 km over 51 days, visiting two countries, five states and 27 river systems.

The Antara Ganga Vilas -World’s Longest River Cruise has a fleet of nine ships offering guests an immersive voyage exploring India through slow and sustainable travel along the country’s waterways.

“This is an extremely proud moment for us. We are delighted to receive this esteemed recognition from the jury of the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. We have had an amazing opening, and it is a great honour for us to be counted among the best in the river cruising business,” said Heritage River Journeys chairman Raj Singh.

“Antara believes the best way to see South Asia is from the river. What began in 2003 as a dream for travel industry pioneer and naturalist Raj Singh has today turned into Antara’s thoughtfully designed, well-appointed fleet of nine ships that sail South Asia’s most iconic rivers, such as the Ganga, Padma and Brahmaputra river systems to make the world’s longest river cruise.