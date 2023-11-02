GBA early bird flight to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 3 November 2023: Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) will launch Manila – Hong Kong scheduled flights starting 8 November 2023.

The airline will operate five weekly flights between Manila (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) and Hong Kong, offering an early morning schedule (0300 departure) preferred by travellers with a tight business itinerary upon arrival in Hong Kong. Flights from Manila are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To mark the launch of the Manila – Hong Kong service, several promotion offers will roll out to different customer groups such as staff of trade organisations, group travellers and Filipinos working in Hong Kong. Prices of roundtrip tickets for flights departing Manila start from USD50 (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges not included).

The flight schedule of GBA’s Manila – Hong Kong service is as follows:

The airline will deploy a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with an all-economy configuration on the route.

Based in Hong Kong, GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and operates flights to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and Ho Chi Minh City.