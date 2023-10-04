Vietjet to add five new routes

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2023: Vietjet will launch five new international services from Vietnam to Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, further expanding its global network.

The airline confirmed this week it will add to its Vietnam – Australia flight network with two new services from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide. It will offer five weekly flights starting 21 November 2023. The additional routes ensure Vietjet is the first airline based in Vietnam to fly to Australia’s five largest cities: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Other additions include a Hanoi – Hong Kong route due to commence on 22 December 2023, with daily flights departing from Hanoi at 0855 and arriving in Hong Kong at 1150. The return flight from Hong Kong to Hanoi will take off at 1250 and land at 1350.

Phu Quoc is an emerging star of Vietnamese tourism and will soon welcome two new Vietjet services from Phu Quoc to Korea and Taiwan. The airline plans to operate the daily Phu Quoc – Busan route starting from 10 December 2023. The flights depart from Phu Quoc at 0115 and land in Busan at 0805. The return flight will depart Busan at 0855 and land in Phu Quoc at 1240.

The Phu Quoc – Taipei direct service will start 17 January 2024, with four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The departure from Phu Quoc will be at 0825, arriving in Taipei at 1300. The return flights take off from Taipei at 1400 and touch down in Phu Quoc at 1650.

Super ticket promotion

To mark the additional routes, Vietjet will offer a promotion with ticket fares from just SGD80/one-way (inclusive of tax and fees) for all international services, including three routes between Singapore – Hanoi/Da Nang/ Ho Chi Minh City and other routes connecting via Vietnam. Booking for promotional tickets is available from now to 10 October 2023, with travel time up to one year until 31 October 2024 (Exclusive of public holidays, peak seasons).