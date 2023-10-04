Trip.com sweeps three Awards

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2023: Trip.com achieved a new milestone by securing three awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards – Europe.

The company earned “Europe’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2023,” “Spain’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2023,” and “England’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2023.”

Trip.com received this year’s World Travel Awards accolades during a prestigious ceremony held in Batumi, Georgia, on 29 September 2023, highlighting Trip.com’s outstanding performance and ever-expanding influence in Europe’s online travel agency (OTA) sector.

“Securing three awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards – Europe is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional travel experiences and growing recognition at regional and country levels,” said Trip.com Europe general manager Andy Washington.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged as the leading online travel agency in Europe, Spain, and England. Product choice, technological innovation, and exceptional customer support are undoubtedly the keys to this success. However, this achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless efforts of our team and the trust of our customers and industry partners, who cast their votes in our favour.”

Trip.com’s global network encompasses 1.2 million accommodation services, over 480 airlines, and more than 30,000 tourism partners. Through an innovative mobile-first strategy and a comprehensive all-in-one travel platform offering flights, hotels, trains, cars, attractions, and more. Trip.com has rapidly grown as a significant player in the European travel industry in recent years. Today, it holds a robust global presence, with 48 website variations, support for 31 currencies, availability in over 20 languages, and operations spanning 39 countries and regions.

In 2022, the platform witnessed a surge in global app downloads, with over 14.1 million installations. The Spanish and English markets have played pivotal roles in Trip.com’s success in Europe.

The UK market, led by England, has experienced a remarkable surge, with daily app downloads increasing by an astonishing 400% year-on-year. The percentage of flight and hotel orders has risen by 180% and 80%, respectively, compared to 2022, with direct channel growth for flights and hotels at 240% and 170%, respectively.

These achievements highlight Trip.com’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences and solidifying its reputation for dedication to customer satisfaction. With this remarkable success, Trip.com stands firm as a pioneering global travel service provider, leading the way in shaping the future of travel.