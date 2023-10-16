KOTA KINABALU, 17 October 2023: Sabah Tourism Board continues to shine on the global stage, having secured a prestigious gold award from the Pacific Asia Travel Association last week at a presentation during the PATA Travel Mart hosted in Delhi.

The state agency was selected by PATA’s independent judging panel as the 2023 PATA Gold Award Winner in the category of ‘Travel Video – Catching Sabah’ in conjunction with its travel event.

From left to right: PATA chairman Peter Semone; Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman; Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister and Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Macau tourism director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

Collaborating with Huntwo Studios, STB crafted a captivating 5:45-minute video portraying Sabah’s diverse allure, encompassing urban exploration and nature’s wonders.

The video also showcases wildlife encounters, underwater marvels, a culinary paradise, cultural heritage, and the state’s multiethnic communities.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister cum STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai accompanied by CEO Noredah Othman, received the award during the PATA Gold Awards Lunch.

In his remarks, Joniston highlighted the transformative power of STB’s promotional videos.

“Winning such an award emphasises the need for STB to maintain its momentum and live up to expectations, showcasing our agency’s capable leadership and dedicated team in driving the state’s tourism.

“The board will persist in creating innovative and creative marketing and promotional efforts to showcase Sabah from every angle,” he affirmed.

Joniston stressed that the board’s mission is to exhibit the abundance Sabah has to offer, adding STB is actively engaged in creating video content with fresh perspectives to appeal to travellers across all categories, be it for leisure or business.

Last month, STB won Asia’s Leading Regional Tourist Board at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

It also won bronze for Best Communication of Social Media at the 4th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards with its “Fly Me To Sabah” campaign.

Joniston led the STB delegation attending PATA Travel Mart to build valuable business connections with key players in the travel industry, fostering a deeper understanding of travel trends.

Also present were deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit and senior marketing manager Humphrey Ginibun.

For Sabah travel information, visit: www.sabahtourism.com