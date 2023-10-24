Radisson outlines regional expansion

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2023: Radisson Hotel Group continues its development plans across Asia as its portfolio grows in key capital cities and primary tourist destinations across the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

At the recent Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group announced it will continue to expand its upscale Radisson RED brand in Danang, Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; and Cebu City, the Philippines.

The Radisson Collection brand -will soon enter Asia with openings in 2024 in Galle (Sri Lanka) and Boracay (Philippines). The group will continue to accelerate the growth of its upscale Radisson Blu brand with new properties in the pipeline for Colombo, Sri Lanka and Hoi An, Vietnam.

Sri Lanka

With the addition of three hotels in 2023, Radisson Hotel Group is on the path to becoming the largest hotel portfolio in Sri Lanka. The group recently signed a 376-key Radisson Blu Hotel, Galadari Colombo, an upper-upscale hotel in central Colombo set to open in 2025, bringing the total portfolio to six hotels in operation and under development.

The 105-key Radisson Collection Resort, Galle, will mark the lifestyle luxury brand’s debut in the Asia Pacific when it opens in 2024.

Philippines

The Philippines will soon welcome the addition of two new lifestyle brands under the Radisson RED and Radisson Collection brands. Set to open in 2024, the Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue is a 144-key upscale hotel part of the Astra Centre, a major new mixed-use development in the dynamic coastal city.

The group recently announced the signing of 110-key Fridays Boracay, A Radisson Collection Resort, which will mark an important milestone and debut of the lifestyle luxury Radisson Collection brand in Boracay.

Thailand

Since the start of 2022, Radisson Hotel Group has signed seven new hotels with over 1,300 rooms. Upcoming openings in 2024 include Bangkok and Phuket under the Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson RED and Radisson brands.

Vietnam

Radisson Hotel Group will add eight hotels to the four properties in its current portfolio. Radisson RED will enter Danang’s market with a new 165-key hotel. Upcoming openings in the pipeline include Radisson Blu Resort Hoi An – the largest resort in the portfolio with 734 keys, as well as the Radisson Resort Mui Ne on Suoi Nuoc Beach.